Investigators report finding drugs, gun during search of Hubbard home

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force and Hubbard City Police raided a house in Hubbard Wednesday morning.

It’s all part of a months-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

During the search at 45 Fifth Avenue, investigators say they found drugs, cash and a gun.

Police took a man into custody for a probation violation. His name was not released on Wednesday morning.

Chief Robert Thompson said this should send a message to anyone thinking about participating in this type of activity in the city.

“We keep a tight lid on the city. When something’s out of the norm, we keep a close eye on it and our officers will team up with other officers and we’ll do what we have to,” Thompson said.

