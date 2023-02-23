BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been a little more than three months since Michael Nigrin was gunned down in the backyard of his home and the coroner just recently ruled his death a homicide. Now investigators are asking for the community’s help.

Det. Patrick Swiger of Bazetta Police Department is the lead investigator in Nigrin’s case.

“We’re just looking to try to find answers for the family,” Swiger said.

Nigrin was found shot multiple times in the backyard of his North Park Avenue Extension home back on Nov. 16. A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers he heard gunshots and saw Nigrin fall to the ground.

I heard shots I went outside he was laying down in the grass moaning and then he walked toward his house so I went inside (inaudible) and somebody shot more,” the caller said.

“No other people were found at the time we did collect a lot of evidence that had been sent out for testing,” Swiger said.

Swiger says investigators have followed up on a lot of leads. They spoke to current and past neighbors and followed up on social media posts, but they’re looking for more.

“We’ve been working this case for months now, but what we’re looking for is to get help from the community, neighboring communities for any information maybe someone heard something that wasn’t brought forward to us,” Swiger said.

Anyone who may know something is asked to give Bazetta Police a call.