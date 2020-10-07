Investigators arrest suspect after shooting in Fowler

A neighbor living in the 3900 block of state Route 193 called 911 to report a shooting across the street

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have arrested a suspect after a shooting in Fowler this morning.

A neighbor living in the 3900 block of state Route 193 called 911 to report a shooting across the street, at 4020 Route 193.

The victim can be heard in the background of the 911 call saying the suspect shot him with a pellet gun and then a real gun. The victim was found in the neighbor’s front lawn.

The victim is currently in surgery at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Investigators tell WKBN that the suspect is from Eastlake.

The identities of the suspect and victim haven’t been released yet.

