Investigators arrest Ellsworth Twp. man, his mother as part of stalking investigation

Authorities say Jaime Longnecker had been sending out harassing and often pornographic messages to people

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Ellsworth Township man with a history of prison time, as well as his mother, are in custody, charged in what investigators say is a very complex stalking and harassment scheme.



Mahoning County Sheriff’s detectives and the Violent Crimes Task Force raided a home in Newton Falls Road Tuesday morning, arresting Jaime and Karen Longnecker.

Authorities say Jaime — who spent three years in prison on a previous stalking case — had been sending out harassing and often pornographic messages to a wide range of people. They said he often used the names and addresses of others on his return address labels.



Prosecutors say Jaime Longnecker is now charged with telecommunications harassment and Karen is charged with obstruction for lying to investigators.

Both are due in court later this week.

