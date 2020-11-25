Investigators arrest 5 suspects after drug bust in Lawrence County

The suspects face charges of drug possession and possession with intent to deliver

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Five suspects are in the Lawrence County Jail, facing charges as a result of a drug bust Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Facebook page, investigators searched two homes in New Castle — at 760 Lathrope St. and 419 E. Reynolds St. The houses were suspected of being used to process and distribute drugs in the county.

According to the DA’s Office, there were seven adults and three children at the Lathrope address, where detectives also reported finding 45 grams of suspected heroin, 113.1 grams of suspected crack, 10.5 grams of suspected cocaine, cutting agents for the production of drug packages, nine cell phones, three digital scales and $2,737 in cash.

At the Reynolds address, detectives reported finding a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, 3.6 grams of suspected heroin, 12 Suboxone strips and two digital scales.

Investigators arrested Denzel Dorsey, Davahn Brown, Khamray Bonner, Deshawn Coleman and James Jones on charges of three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was handled by the District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, New Castle City Narcotics, Union Township, Neshannock Township, Pulaski Township and New Castle City CIRT.