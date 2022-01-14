SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Police said Friday they are still trying to determine if charges will be filed in connection with a Monday accident where a woman lost her legs after she was hit by a garbage truck.

Stephanie Tubbs, 33, was hit by the truck about 4:05 a.m. as she was crossing East Silver Street near North Oakland Avenue.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man from Harrisville, was not injured.

A news release from police said no fault has been determined for the crash as of now and it remains under investigation.

Tubbs was flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she had to have both legs amputated.