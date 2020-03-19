Investigation underway into Arconic employee’s death; Weathersfield firefighters under observation

Employees who came in contact with the man are in self-quarantine as a precaution

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield fire chief and some of his employees are under observation as a precaution after coming into contact with an Arconic employee who died at work.

The employee died at work Wednesday, although a company representative said the death was not workplace-related.

The company released the following statement:

“The Trumbull County Coroner is currently investigating the cause of death. Until the coroner completes its investigation, Arconic Niles Operations, out of an abundance of caution, has directed employees who came into contact with the deceased to self-quarantine in keeping with our specific protocols for employees at this time.”

The coroner’s office says an autopsy will be completed on the victim Thursday or Friday.

Weathersfield’s fire chief confirms that they are self-quarantining at the recommendation of local health officials. Those in quarantine include five Lane LifeTrans employees, which includes the Weathersfield fire chief and fire captain.

They are quarantining as a precautionary measure; it is not confirmed that the victim died due to COVID-19.

A representative of Arconic also said workers’ thoughts are with the employee’s family, and the company is working to support the employee’s family and colleagues with appropriate services.

Arconic specializes in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing for use in the aerospace, automobile and other industries.

We are working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.