Investigation into Leetonia superintendent handed over to Columbiana Co. prosecutors

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into claims of sexual harassment in the Leetonia schools is now in the hands of Columbiana County prosecutors.

Leetonia’s police chief said he turned over his case to prosecutors last week.

A number of female employees in the district went to the district went to authorities about a month ago, complaining that Superintendent Robert Mehno had been harassing them.

After the allegations surfaced, Mehno was placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducts its own internal review and an interim superintendent was appointed.

So far, there is no word from prosecutors on the case.