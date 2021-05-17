Investigation continues into market street shooting

As the investigation continues into a Market Street shooting, 200 people gathered for a vigil for the victim, Terrance Sellers, Sunday. Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives believe someone in another car fired the shots early Sunday morning that killed one man and wounded another.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators are still trying to piece together the movements of Terrance Sellers, 19, before he was killed about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said someone fired several shots at a car Sellers was driving and the car later crashed at East Judson Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

A passenger in the car was wounded while another passenger was not hurt.

Sellers was killed by gunshot wounds, not by any injuries received in an accident.

Foley said detectives know Sellers was out with friends and they are trying to backtrack his movements during the hours before his death.

A vigil was held for him later Sunday evening.

Sellers’ death is the eighth homicide in the city this year.

Last year, 28 people were murdered, 27 by gunfire. So far this year 34 people have been shot, including all eight of the city’s homicide victims.

Last year as of today, 27 people had been shot including 10 homicide victims. A total of 98 people were shot in 2020, including 27 of 28 homicide victims.

Youngstown police are still investigating the incident, and they ask anyone with information to come forward. Any information leading to an arrest may lead to a monetary reward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD with any leads or tips.