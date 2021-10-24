Investigation begins into fatal hit-and-run in Columbiana County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Columbiana County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in Fairfield Township.

The 13 year-old was riding a bike when he was hit by a truck driven by Donald White of Salineville.

The police report says 64-year-old White drove away. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

White was picked up at his home and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving a scene, two 3rd degree felonies.

OSP says drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash and White could be facing more charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com