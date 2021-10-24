Investigation begins into fatal hit-and-run in Columbiana County

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Columbiana County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in Fairfield Township.

The 13 year-old was riding a bike when he was hit by a truck driven by Donald White of Salineville.

The police report says 64-year-old White drove away. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

White was picked up at his home and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving a scene, two 3rd degree felonies.

OSP says drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash and White could be facing more charges.