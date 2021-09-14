Interview with suspects led officials’ investigation to Lake Milton, leading to finding human remains

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, First News learned more about what led investigators from Medina County to look for evidence in a murder case in Lake Milton.

Seven people are facing charges in what prosecutors say was the murder of Iron Cannon last October in Wadsworth.

Authorities from Medina County joined divers from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at Lake Milton last week to look for Cannon’s remains in the water.

It turns out, interviews with one or more of the seven suspects led prosecutors there.

“The information that was provided to us described the general location as being on the south side of the eastbound lane of I-76 as it crosses Lake Milton. The general condition of what we would find was also provided,” said Attorney Forrest Thompson, Medina County Prosecutor.

The prosecutor won’t say how or why Cannon was killed.

Medical Examiners in Cuyahoga County are working to determine if the remains are actually Cannon.