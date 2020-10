The closure will last between four and eight weeks

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for anyone who travels through Salem. Starting on Tuesday, the intersection of State Street and Ellsworth Avenue will be closed off.

The building that houses EuroGyro will continue work on the roof.

The closure will last between four and eight weeks.

As of now, this is the final stage of construction.

