Police said no one was hurt, but they did find some shell casings in the home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and taken to jail Tuesday night after shots were fired in Warren.

The shooting happened at a house on Hazelwood Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police said no one was hurt, but they did find some shell casings in the home.

Officers arrested one man but they haven’t released his identity.