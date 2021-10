SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- OSP is investigating a one vehicle crash that happened Thursday morning that has closed an intersection in Southington Township.

Dispatchers say that a pickup truck was in a ditch at the intersection of Painesville Warren Road and Doty East Road.

Dispatchers have not reported any injuries at this time. OSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Dispatchers are unsure of when the road will be open.