Internationally known singer to perform at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Internationally acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will present his fall comeback concert on Friday, October 1 at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.



The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and it is expected to last about 90 minutes. This will be the singer’s fourth appearance at the church, having previously performed in December of 2016 and 2017, as well as in May 2019.

Cahill is one of the lead singers of Celtic Thunder and his concert will be a combination of Irish music, classical music, show tunes and church hymns.



Proceeds will benefit the St. Columba food pantry and educational programs.



Tickets can be purchased for a special pre-concert meet-and-greet with Emmet at 6 p.m. for $50. Other tickets are $40 for mid-section front and $30 for seats in the back of the church.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketleap.com or by calling the St. Columba rectory at 330-744-5233.