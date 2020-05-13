International students at YSU struggle to make ends meet during pandemic

Another issue has been finances and many students say it's hard to make their rent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 First News spoke with a few international students from Youngstown State University on Wednesday about life during COVID-19.

The students said they are getting by, but it is a struggle.

Some countries have closed down anyone from entering, so they can’t be home with their families.

Another issue has been finances and many say it’s hard to make their rent.

“I asked the university for help regarding food and accommodation, but I didn’t get any help so I’m staying with one of my friends now,” said YSU student Sudip Sharma.

“Being with loved ones could really help us battle this situation we’re in,” said Dipesh Bhandari, another YSU student.

The students said that the school is doing what they can, but it would be nice to get some help from the state since they don’t know when they can get back to work or go home.