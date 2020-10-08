International Institute awards grant to English Center of Youngstown

The English Center's mission is to provide English language skills to non-native speaking adults living in the Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The International Institute Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, awarded a grant of $15,800 to the English Center of Youngstown.

“The International Institute has been a long-time advocate of our program,” said Bobbie Grinstein, President of the Board of the English Center. “We are always grateful for their continued financial support.”

The International Institute Fund was established in 1985 and promotes the interests of foreign-born persons and encourages community participation of all non-native speakers.

The English Center of Youngstown, a non-profit charitable organization, currently offers free virtual classes in reading, writing, listening and speaking skils.

Basic, intermediate, proficient and advanced classes are offered at a variety of days and times with ongoing registration from September through May.

For more information about the English Center and how to register for free classes, visit its website.

