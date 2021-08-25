International artist creates mural in Youngstown to inspire peace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent violence in Youngstown pushed an international artist to try and inspire peace.

Kyle Holbrook recently finished a mural in the Idora neighborhood on Glenwood Avenue.

The work depicts a large hand with a peace symbol.

Holbrook said he’s lost more than 40 friends since childhood to gun violence.

The mural is meant to be a place of healing for himself and the families of victims.

Holbrook is painting murals in all 50 states as part of a national Stop Gun Violence tour.