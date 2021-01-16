Interest in Lowellville condos gains traction at information meeting

In total, there are 18 units being built, and so far, five already have deposits on them

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – As plans move forward in Lowellville to bring in new condos, the city and developers are beginning to gain interest from potential buyers.

On Saturday, a meeting was held at Lowellville City Hall where some visuals were shown.

Those interested in purchasing a new condo could also come by to get more information.

In total, there are 18 units being built. So far, five already have deposits on them.

The condos are customizable, and they include full maintenance.

“There’ll be an HOA that will take care of the exterior, the landscaping, snow removal, grass cutting,” said Tonia First, officer manager at Sam Pitzulo Homes and Remodeling.

Anyone interested in finding out more information on the condos can visit their website at sampitzulohomes.com.