There is no word on when EuroGyro will reopen

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Good news for drivers in Salem: The intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and State Street will soon be open.

It’s been closed for construction of the building that houses EuroGyro.

Some of the scaffolding has started to be taken down.

Salem’s Fire Chief Scott Mason says they hope to have the road open before Christmas.

There is no word on when EuroGyro will reopen.