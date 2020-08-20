Inspired by Katy Perry, local woman hopes her story inspires other women

'What I'd really truly like to say is for all women to listen to themselves...I knew something was wrong'

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman is thanking local neurologist Dr. Mohammad K. Ali for finding her brain abnormality and for sending her to the Cleveland Clinic to have it treated.

“I will always be grateful to him for putting my interests first,” Maggie Monigold said. “He put me above everything else by sending me to Cleveland.”

Friday morning, she will have a biopsy to remove a tumor from her left temporal lobe, something she’s been battling for a while.

It affects her speech and memory, so she has to talk slowly and put things together in her head before she says it.

“The abnormality was diagnosed in December,” she said Thursday. “But we’re still not sure what kind of tumor it is yet until biopsy, which is tomorrow.”

The biopsy takes about three weeks, and to prepare, Maggie took inspiration from singer Katy Perry.

“I specifically asked for a Katy Perry pixie cut, and I thought of her song ‘Firework,'” Maggie said. “It’s energetic, it’s lively, and it’s inspirational, and I want to hear her sing it for me!”

While she loved her long hair, she decided to cut it to make it easier on her caretakers.

“For my surgery, they only need to cut off a small patch, but when you have hair past your shoulders, and you have nurses coming every day to take care of you, it’s not fair to them to have to clean up after me,” Maggie said.

She added that the abnormality can cause her to become cantankerous, it can also cause her to stutter or make guttural sounds, which is something she is aware of and feels bad about.

“I’ll be glad when it’s over,” she said.

Maggie said sometimes the seizures will sometimes stop her breathing, and her family has had to wake her up before.

“I’m aware every time I have a seizure, and it’s a frightening journey,” Maggie said.

Maggie said the journey hasn’t been easy, but she has her family to thank for helping her through it all.

“It takes a lot of family support, and I’ve had that,” she said. “It takes a lot to put up with what I’ve been through.”

She first noticed that something was going on in November of last year.

“I’ve known in my heart for many, many, many months — woman’s instinct,” Maggie said. “I knew I wasn’t walking right, I knew I wasn’t talking right…I was stuttering.”

Her home practitioner told her doctor, who helped her get the care she needed, but it emphasizes a message she’s hoping others can take from her journey.

“What I’d really, truly like to say honestly is for all woman to listen to themselves,” Maggie said. “I knew something was wrong.”

Despite what others said, she knew something was wrong and finally found someone that believed her and got her the help she needs.

“Women need to advocate for themselves,” she said. “When they know something is wrong, believe in themselves.”

