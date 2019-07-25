Inspection of Kinsman Lake Dam noted several issues

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inspection of the Kinsman Lake Dam in June 2016 noted several issues that needed to be fixed, which the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says did not appear to be completely rectified.

WKBN requested ODNR’s inspection reports Monday after Kinsman Lake overflowed last weekend, trapping people in their homes.

The report notes, “Kinsman Lake Dam does not appear to be able to safely pass the design flood.”

The inspection in 2016 noted that the lake drain was inoperable, with the top portion of the pipe missing. The report also noted deterioration to concrete weir and wing walls, as well as “rust-colored seepage” around the wing walls, among other issues.

Photos: ODNR Inspection of Kinsman Lake Dam

Inspectors were unable to access an area downstream due to tree and brush overgrowth.

ODNR says an emergency action plan was approved to rectify issues. The owners were asked to remove tree and brush from some locations and establish grass cover in other locations. They were asked to monitor for signs of increased flow or instability.

They were also asked to hire a professional engineer to make repairs to make sure the dam had adequate flood capacity.

According to ODNR, the Kinsman Lake Dam was constructed between 1944 and 1952.

The owner was listed as the Kinsman Lakelands Association, but the report noted that the owners requested a review of ownership.

Several portions of ODNR’s report are redacted, citing “infrastructure records” and “security records” that aren’t subject to release to the public.

WKBN is working to get more details and to see who is responsible for repairs. Check back here for updates.