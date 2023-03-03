COLUMBIANA COUNTY, (WKBN) – The emergency response effort in Columbiana County following the East Palestine train derailment is holding up some real estate transactions.

According to Ohio Realtors Director of Local Government Affairs Veronica Cardello, a temporary waiver of well and septic inspection has directed all personnel in the health department to address the related contamination in East Palestine.

“This means there are that there is a temporary bottleneck for the mandatory well and septic inspections,” she wrote in a notice.

Inspections are expected to resume after the order is lifted. Inspections will resume Monday, March 6, according to Cardello’s notice.

Cardello said the Columbiana County Health District has been inundated with calls from real estate agents and that is only slowing down the process.

“We are asking our members to first consider consulting with their manager or broker so that they can discuss with their brokerage attorney or our legal hotline in an effort to limit the number of calls to the health department,” she wrote.