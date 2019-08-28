Insanity defense considered for Va. mom accused in kids’ deaths

Youngblood is charged with murder only in Brooklynn's slaying

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman who allegedly confessed to killing her daughters may plead insanity, but she needs the state to pay for a psychiatric evaluation to help her case.

News outlets report attorney Dawn Butorac told a judge on Tuesday that she’s considering the defense for Veronica Youngblood.

Fairfax County Police Detective Craig Guyton has testified that Youngblood initially confessed to drugging her daughters, 15-year-old Sharon and 5-year-old Brooklynn, and shooting them while they lay in bed last summer. Sharon managed to call 911 before she died. Youngblood is charged with murder only in Brooklynn’s slaying; That may change after grand jury proceedings.

Butorac said Youngblood’s constitutional rights require a mental health evaluation. Judge Bruce White initially denied a request to pay for it, but said he’d consider the new motion.

08/28/19 08:21:53 (GMT -4:00)