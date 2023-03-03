FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A woman and an inmate were both charged after investigators say the woman brought a package of drugs during a jail visitation and the inmate swallowed them, according to court documents.

On August 2, 2022, Inmate Brandon Thompson, 28, called his niece Amira Thompson, 20, to discuss her bringing drugs to the jail using code words such as “Jersey,” “80,” box” and others, according to court documents.

Brandon Thompson

Court documents say on August 8, Amira Thompson visited inmate Thompson at SCI Mercer.

During the visit, officers observe on camera inmate Thompson reach into Amira Thompson’s waistband and grab a small, orange package, court documents say.

Inmate Thompson then swallows the orange package, according to court documents.

Security then placed inmate Thompson in a “dry cell” and waited for him to have a bowel movement.

Security searched Brandon Thompson’s fecal matter and found a wrapped up ball of cellophane six inches long with 27 strips of Suboxone. The drugs were then sent off to a lab for analysis and confirmed to be suboxone, according to court documents.

Later, Brandon Thompson called Amira Thompson again and told her she would not get in trouble, investigators said.

Security personnel interviewed Brandon Thompson, who said he manipulated Amira Thompson into bringing the drugs, according to court documents.

Court documents say he told Amira Thompson on the phone, “I told them I forced you to do it.”

On September 30, 2022, officials interviewed Amira Thompson, who said Brandon Thompson offered her money if she would pick him up some “packages.” She met a woman in Swissvale to pick up the “box.”

Officials say text messages confirm the Thompsons’ stories. Charges were filed Wednesday.

Amira Thompson is charged with conspiracy – contraband of a controlled substance, conspiracy – possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, felony manufacture, deliver or possession, felony conspiracy – manufacture, deliver or possession, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.

She is due back in court on Thursday, March 23.

Brandon Thompson is charged with possession control of a substance, contraband by an inmate, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession, two more counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court Tuesday.