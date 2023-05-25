YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An inmate and prison staff member were injured during fights Saturday night at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

Around 8:30 p.m., two fights broke out between inmates at the prison. An emergency was called, and staff members at the facility intervened, confirmed Brian Todd, manager of public affairs for CoreCivic.

As a result of one of the altercations, one prisoner was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This person has since returned to the facility.

One staff member received a minor injury and was treated at the facility, according to Todd.

Todd said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, U.S. Marshals Service and Youngstown Police Department were notified, and the incident is under investigation.