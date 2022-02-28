YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court filed a motion opposing a request by a man who pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder to have his plea vacated.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone said in his motion before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum that the request filed by Derrick Reber, 24, should be denied because Reber can not show that it will not be an injustice if his plea is allowed to stand.

Reber, acting as his own lawyer, filed the motion Oct. 29, citing the ineffectiveness of appellate counsel.

Reber, along with his brother Vincent Reber, 25 and Lorenzo Hilton, 26, all pleaded guilty for their roles in the Sept. 6, 2016, shooting death of Daniel Sanford, 28, in a home on Belden Avenue during a robbery that turned into a shootout.

Both Hilton and Vincent Reber were wounded during the shootout.

Vincent Reber also filed a motion Dec. 2 to have his plea vacated. He also acted as his own lawyer in filing that motion.

Vincent Reber appealed his conviction shortly after his guilty plea in November 2016 and had his case sent back to common pleas court for trial. However, he pleaded guilty March 20, 2019, to charges of murder and aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Derrick Reber has appealed his convictions three times to the Seventh District Court of Appeals. In 2017, he agreed to dismiss his appeal and two other appeals in 2018 were denied, according to court records. Court records also show that a lawyer has filed an appearance on his behalf in the motion to vacate, but it is not clear if that lawyer was retained or court appointed.

Yacovone writes that Derrick Reber can not prove to the court that his plea should be overturned. Reber had plenty of time to review the evidence before he made his original plea and the timing of this motion is suspicious because it comes long after his brother’s plea was successful, Yacovone wrote.

Derrick Reber is not entitled to a hearing because he has not alleged any facts that would require his plea be withdrawn, Yacovone wrote.

When Derrick Reber was 17 in 2014, he was branded in a Struthers garage with the lid of snuff can and Ninja darts. He suffered third-degree burns and had skin-graft surgery to heal the open wounds. He also had a blood infection that could have resulted in death had it gone untreated, according to police reports. His father told a reporter at the time Sanford was killed that Derrick Reber began using drugs heavily after he recovered.

Four adults were charged. One went to prison and two served county jail time while the others received a suspended jail sentence and probation.