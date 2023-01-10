(WKBN) – An inmate from Youngstown convicted in a murder related to mistaken identity has died in prison.

Kevin Agee, 37, died of apparent natural causes at Lake Erie Correctional Institution on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Corrections.

In 2012, Agee was sentenced for the shooting that killed 74-year-old Thomas Repchic and injured his wife Jacqueline in September 2010. He was sentenced to serve 39 years to life in prison.

Agee was convicted of driving the suspected shooter, Aubrey Toney, to the scene. Toney had planned to shoot at rivals but mistakenly fired at the Repchics’ car.

For his part, Toney was sentenced to 29 years to life behind bars.

Agee’s official cause of death will be determined upon receipt of his death certificate, a prison spokesperson said.