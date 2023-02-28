HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A two car crash temporarily closed a part of Route 7 in Hubbard Township Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Patrol was called to the intersection to Chestnut Ridge on Route 7 around 5:15 a.m.

OSP said that a red SUV on Route 7 hit a white Subaru vehicle on Chestnut Ridge.

Troopers said that there were minor injuries in the crash and that one person was taken to the hospital.

That area of Route 7 was closed, but has since reopened.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.