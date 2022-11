BRACEVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters in Braceville Township responded to a crash that caused injuries Monday night.

Crews were called to Center South and State Route 5 around 7 p.m., according to the Braceville Fire Department Facebook page.

Firefighters advised drivers to remember to not text and drive. At this time, it is unknown if either of the drivers was texting and driving.

Courtesy: Braceville Fire Department Facebook Page

All lanes of the roadway are now open.