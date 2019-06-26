Injuries reported in 2-vehicle, buggy crash

Twp people in the buggy were thrown from the carriage

SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were hurt in a chain reaction crash that involved a horse-drawn buggy.

The accident happened about 5:58 p.m. Monday on Methodist Road in Salem Township.

Police say a buggy and another car were stopped side by side when a pickup truck crested the hill but was unable to brake in time. The truck hit the car which then crashed into the buggy.

A man and woman in the buggy were partially thrown from the carriage. They were both taken to the hospital with what police called minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup was charged in the crash, according to police.