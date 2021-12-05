Injured Youngstown firefighter recovering in burn unit

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown firefighter is recovering after a fire Wednesday, Dec. 1 that put him in the Akron Burn Unit.

Brian Charles will get skin grafts Monday to repair his skin.

Charles said four firefighters were working in the room of the Youngstown house with the fire above them. As they were pulling the ceiling down, it took him down.

Charles’ right leg has a big section that is burnt from his knee to his ankle where he will be getting a skin graft.

His left leg also has two smaller areas that may need skin grafts.

“It only took me down, so I hit the floor and right then — this has never happened — it just felt like my legs were on fire so I was scrambling to get everything off me. I was crawling out. My guys helped me get out and luckily I was the only one that got hurt,” Charles said.

Brian said doctors have told him he could get discharged as early as Tuesday, depending on how his skin graft procedures go.

He expects to be out of work for a month or two but said he’s in great hands at Akron and is eager to get back to work.