injured dog looking for foster home after being kicked

The dog had to have the front portion of his jaw removed during surgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog was released from surgery Saturday after witnesses said he was “punt kicked.”

Mr. Wrinkles had to have the front portion of his jaw removed.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project also said that he was voluntarily surrendered from his home in Youngstown.

His prognosis is guarded until they see how well he is able to eat and drink.

They’re looking for someone to foster Mr. Wrinkles.

This means giving him a temporary home. Any further medical costs will be taken care of by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

If you are interested, you can call 234-855-5847.

Officials do not have anyone in custody at this time.