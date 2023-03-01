(WKBN) – A new organization is leading the charge in bringing young professionals to the Shenango Valley.

Penn-Northwest Development Corp. has been working on its Homegrown Initiative for about a year. On Thursday, they will unveil their organization to the public.

The goal is to lead economic development within Mercer County by promoting networking amongst the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

Organizers want to keep these generations in the Valley to build their lives here.

“This is a great place to live. I mean, there’s a low cost of living, you can make connections easily. It’s just an overall great area,” said Jacob Rickert with Homegrown Initiative.

On Thursday, they are hosting a happy hour to show the new initiative off. It will be at the Corinthian starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.