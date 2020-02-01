Informational meetings set for planned WRTA service in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will hold two informational meetings for Warren residents to learn more about the fixed route bus service that will soon begin serving the city.

The meetings will be held at 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 at the Warren Scope Center, located at 375 N. Park Ave.

Attendees will be able to see maps and schedules of the new Warren routes, learn how they can change from one bus to another and find out how to get unlimited daily or monthly rides on any WRTA bus. WRTA officials will also be on hand to answer any questions riders may have.

Six new Monday-through-Friday fixed routes will begin operation within Warren on Monday, March 2. In addition, the existing 28-Warren Express route, which presently runs hourly between Federal Station in downtown Youngstown and Warren’s Public Square, will be expanded to serve Mahoning Avenue and the Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

The new WRTA service in Warren is being made possible by a grant from the state.