Information sought about fallen WWII soldier from Youngstown

Sergeant Vincent Belanski is buried at the Henri-Chapelle American War Cemetery in Belgium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Netherlands man is looking for help finding any information he can about a fallen World War II soldier from Youngstown.

Vince Evers is the Sentinel of Memory for Sergeant Vincent Belanski, who is buried at the Henri-Chapelle American War Cemetery in Belgium.

Evers’ job is to visit Belanski’s grave, lay flowers and honor his memory.

Aside from that, he’s also made it his goal to find out about Belanski’s life.

“The graveyards are quite big, there’s like 8,000 soldiers buried I think, and there’s beautiful gravestones. Obviously, the gravestones don’t speak, they don’t tell a story. So what we try to do is make them come alive and try and find out as much as possible,” Evers said.

Anyone with information can contact Evers through his Facebook page.