Information needed in identifying motorcyclist who evaded Liberty police officers

The motorcycle pictured fled from Liberty police officers this past weekend, according to a Facebook post from the department

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist evaded police officers on patrol, and they’re asking the community for help identifying the driver.

The motorcycle pictured fled from Liberty police officers this past weekend, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police were unable to identify the person driving the motorcycle before the motorcyclist got away.

Anyone with information pertaining to the motorcycle or its owner can call the TIPS Line at (330) 539-9830.

All tips sent to the Liberty Police Department will remain anonymous.