Information meeting being held on boulder climbing in Mill Creek Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An event will be held Saturday night in Boardman for anyone interested in learning about the newest boulder climbing opportunity at Mill Creek Park.

ASCEND Youngstown is a rock climbing gym on Western Reserve Road, next to what used to be the Boardman Tennis Center.

From 5-10 p.m., resources and information will be provided about the Bears Den bouldering area, along with other regional climbing areas.

Mill Creek recently approved boulder climbing in the Bears Den outcropping, behind Bears Den Cabin.

This will be the first summer boulder climbing will be allowed in Mill Creek Park.