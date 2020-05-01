Influx eased on Youngstown VA clinic as others resume in-person appointments

The VA clinic in Youngstown is getting some relief as other clincis in the state are expanding in-person services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The VA clinic in Youngstown is getting some relief as other clinics in the state are expanding in-person services.

The Youngstown location was one of six in Northeast Ohio that continued to take in-person visits during the state lockdown.

Now, other facilities, such as the ones in Warren, East Liverpool and Ravenna will begin taking in-person appointments on May 4. Until now, they were only doing them via video or on the telephone.

Other clinics in Lake County, New Philadelphia, Lorain and Sandusky will also open to in-person appointments.

Restrictions at all facilities include: (Source: Dept. of Veterans Affairs)

PROTECT EACH OTHER – WEAR A MASK : All who enter VA Northeast Ohio facilities must wear a non-healthcare mask. Cloth or homemade masks may help protect others from a person who could unknowingly be transmitting the Coronavirus.

PROTECT EACH OTHER – WEAR A MASK : All who enter VA Northeast Ohio facilities must wear a non-healthcare mask. Cloth or homemade masks may help protect others from a person who could unknowingly be transmitting the Coronavirus.

Visitor access is restricted at all VA Northeast Ohio facilities. Visitors are strongly discouraged and those under the age of 18 will not be allowed. Visitors who screen positive for symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, cough) will not be allowed in VA facilities.

If Veterans have a fever, cough or shortness of breath VA asks that they stay at home and contact their Primary Care Provider for guidance on the management of their symptoms.

The VA still encourages routine and non-urgent care appointments to be done using online tools.