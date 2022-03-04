SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The far-reaching impacts of inflation have impacted a local fish fry in Mahoning County.

At this time, Springfield Township Fire and Rescue will not hold its annual fish fry due to rising costs.

A message on the department’s Facebook page said “due to the high increase in costs for supplies for the fish fry, the personnel that organizes the fish fries at Station 21 felt at this time not to do the dinner and will reevaluate in a couple of weeks.”

Fish prices have soared amid supply chain issues and worker shortages. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fish and seafood prices have continued to rise—by 1.3 percent in January 2022—due in large part to a 2.4-percent increase in the price of fresh fish and seafood. Fish and seafood prices are predicted to increase between 3.5 and 4.5 percent in 2022.

SeafoodSourece.com said container costs out of Asia continue to be high and delivery times are slowed. Plus, labor issues in the corporate offices of all major U.S. retailers are also impacting seafood suppliers, according to the industry outlet.