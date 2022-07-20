YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Italian Festival kicks off Thursday night in Youngstown.

People were hard at work Wednesday evening setting up food trucks and tents for the event.

This is the first festival since 2019 due to COVID.

Festival chairman Scott Schulick said they’ve lost some volunteers, but younger members of the church have stepped up to keep things running smoothly.

He said like most, they’ve also experienced inflation issues.

“We faced that as well so we’ve made some adjustments to some of the things that we’ve done. I don’t think our guests will see much difference but we had to make some adjustments internally,” said Schulick.

The festival runs through Sunday and features food and live music every night. For more information click here.

