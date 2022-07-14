SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Everybody is looking for a way to beat inflation. Some people are going a more natural route for food. Today, we found a spot that can help feed your family without busting your budget.

The clucking can be loud at the Tatum Homestead Marketplace in Springfield Township. Russell “Diddle” Tatum has names for every animal, and he loves watching them.

“They have almost a soap opera. There’s different roosters have different hens that they compete for,” Tatum said.

Tatum started last year with one chicken from his kids. Now, he has 50. He collects the eggs every day at 2 p.m. and sells them at the corner of Unity and Calla roads. Inflation has helped his business.

“More than ever. I can’t keep the fridge stocked. Every day by four o’clock, five o’clock, I’m out of eggs. Just completely out,” he said.

A dozen eggs at the grocery store is around $4. Tatum sells his eggs for much less and has no plans to change.

“Well, everybody’s struggling. People need to eat so it’ll stay the same. $2.50 a dozen sounds about perfect for me,” he said.

Tatum grows vegetables too — tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, squash. He envisions starting a year-round greenhouse.

It’s not a grocery store, not even a fancy corner store, but he wants to help people deal with high prices.

“Hey, I gotta cash box up there, it’s on honor. If you can’t afford a couple of bucks, by all means, feel free to come and get something for free. It’s a struggle right now,” Tatum said.

Tatum admits he’s struggling with inflation too.

He spent four years in the Marines and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, he’s found a passion for growing veggies and raising chickens.

“All I got to say is if you get an egg from the store and you crack an egg of mine next to it, you’ll know, you’ll know. It speaks for itself,” he said.

Tatum admits that chicken production is limited. He’s going to add more birds, hoping to produce more eggs.