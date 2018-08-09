Inferno consumes vacant house in Youngstown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown firefighters were called to another vacant house fire early Thursday morning.

Flames broke about 2:30 a.m. at 51 Wayne Avenue, just off of Market Street on the city's south side.

When crews arrived, the flames were intense and consuming the house, so firefighters decided to let it burn.

Firefighters focused their attention on making sure the flames didn't damage the side of a business next door.

Just yesterday, two houses caught fire about the same time in the city. One on W. Delason Avenue and the other on South Forest Avenue.

Investigators aren't sure if the fires are connected.