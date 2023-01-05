JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Major road improvements will be coming to North Jackson thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

On Thursday, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced $2.4 million in grant money has been awarded to Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project.

Mahoning County engineer Pat Ginnetti says the project is still in the planning phase.

“It’s going to be a combination of road improvements. There’s going to be a bridge replacement,” Ginnetti says. “There’ll be some widening, some intersection improvements, some paving.”

The project would span about two miles of Mahoning Avenue — from South Duck Creek Road to South Salem-Warren Road.

“It’s going to help enable the industrial business that’s in this corridor, in this area, move a lot more smoothly,” Ginnetti says.

The stretch of Rosemont Road between Mahoning Avenue and Blott Road is also part of the project.

“Historically, a lot of our county roads went from farm to market to what they are today,” Ginnetti says. “They were never really engineered. They paved over top of a gravel road.”

Ginnetti says federal projects of this type can take between two to five years to complete. The $2.4 million in grant money covers just under half of the estimated project cost.

“We’re probably going to need probably another $3 million in match money to get the project fully funded,” Ginnetti says. “We’ll look at other funding sources to try to chip away at that local share.”

Ginnetti says he wanted to publicly thank Jim Kinnick and Mark Ragozine from Eastgate, Shea MacMillan from the chamber, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Congressman Bill Johnson, Sen. Mike Rulli and State Rep. Al Cutrona.

“We couldn’t have done this without their support and efforts,” Ginnetti says.