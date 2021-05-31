Individual arrested related to New Castle prom promenade threat, lockdown, police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle Police say they have made an arrest in the incident that resulted in locking down New Castle High School Friday night.

Students were participating in promenade at the high school on E. Lincoln Avenue Friday when police arrived and escorted students and parents out of the school.

Officials said Friday they received a threat to students and the school. After investigating, police were able to speak to the individual by phone, and that person reiterated the threats.

The individual’s location was pinpointed near the high school, which resulted in the lockdown.

On Monday, New Castle Police announced that an individual tied to the incident had been arrested.

Police say the individual is in police custody and will be placed in the Lawrence County Jail on charges of felony terroristic threats.

NCPD confirmed that this is the only person responsible for the threats.

They also said all school activities can resume as normal.

Students were announced safe Friday night and prom festivities were allowed to continue as planned at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Police say more information will be released.