STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man is facing charges as a result of an animal cruelty investigation in Struthers earlier this year.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Joseph Angelo on charges of two counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Jamie Burke, who was originally charged after the incident in January, was also indicted on two counts of cruelty to companion animal charges.

Officers and a Mahoning County humane agent who went to a home on Frank Street on January 27 reported finding children and dogs living in poor conditions. They had been called there to investigate after the death of a dog that appeared to be malnourished.

Police reported finding squalid conditions inside the home with trash, food and debris strewn about.

Officers added they found two dog cages in a room, with one dog inside a cage and another dog barricaded inside a closet in a bedroom. They also found mattresses on the floor in the rooms with garbage strewn about, the report stated.

Humane agents removed seven dogs, one cat and a gecko from the house.

Police also reported that six children were living there.

After the incident in January, James Burk, 43, was charged with obstructing official business after officers reported that he was uncooperative during the investigation.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Struthers Municipal Court and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Police also arrested Jamie Burk, who they said tried to get away from officers during a struggle and dragged one officer down the steps.

Angelo, who was identified in a police report as the boyfriend of Jamie Burk, wasn’t charged in January. The charges against him were filed after the case was presented to a grand jury.

Animal Charity posted a statement about the case on its Facebook page Thursday, saying Burke and Angelo “will have to answer for what they did to [the animals].”