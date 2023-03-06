YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted since September after he was indicted by a federal grand jury is now in custody.

Tevin Wright, 32, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned later today before U.S. Judge John R. Adams on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and tramadol; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A grand jury in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio issued an indictment Sept.15 against Wright, but it remained sealed until his arrest this weekend.

Details of Wright’s arrest are not immediately available.

The indictment charges Wright with having the drugs, a 9mm handgun and a .45-caliber handgun, on Aug. 26, 2021.

Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of convictions in drug cases in 2014 and 2016 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.