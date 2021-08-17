Indictment unsealed charging two men with making false statements to buy gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday charges two men with making a false statement to purchase a gun.

A federal grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio issued the indictment Aug. 11 against James Boring, 34, and JoeVon Jackson, 21, of Youngstown.

Federal court records do not indicate where Boring is from.

The indictment was sealed until both defendants were in custody. Jackson has been in the Mahoning County jail since July 2, and court records show Boring was picked up Tuesday.

The indictment said Boring went to a Boardman gun shop July 2 and bought a .40-caliber Glock 23 semiautomatic pistol for Jackson.

Court records do not indicate if Boring was detained that day. A call to the U.S. Attorneys Office was not returned. The local federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives could not be reached.

Jackson was taken into custody on a warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He was free on bond in two different criminal cases, court records show.

Jackson and a woman were indicted in February 2020 on charges of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for shooting up a house Jan. 14, 2020, on Rhoda Avenue on the west side.

The charges include specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of the crime as well as a five-year drive-by shooting specification. No one was injured in that shooting.

While Jackson was free on bond in that case, in May of 2020, he was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by Youngstown police at Albert Street and Victor Avenue. Police found fentanyl during the traffic stop, reports said.

Jackson was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, posted $7,500 bond after he was arraigned in municipal court and was indicted June 23, 2020, by a Mahoning County grand jury. However, he never appeared for his arraignment, so a warrant was issued for him in that case as well as the gun case for violating his bond.

Because Jackson faces felony indictments in two separate cases, he is not allowed to have a firearm. When he was taken into custody his bond in the gun case was revoked.

Court records do not show an arraignment date for either defendant.

The indictment in the case said that “Boring represented that he was the purchaser of the firearm, when in fact, he was purchasing said firearm for another individual.” The indictment said the individual was Jackson.