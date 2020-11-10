Indictment unsealed by feds charges Youngstown man with selling cocaine

The indictment seeks the seizure of over $4,600 in cash and two handguns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charges a Youngstown man with selling cocaine and illegally owning two handguns.

Denzel Johnson, 26, who has an address in court records of Superior Street, is facing two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury issued the indictments Oct. 22 but they were not unsealed until Monday when Johnson was taken into custody. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday via video hookup before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson. He will remain in custody until he is arraigned.

The indictment charges Johnson with selling crack cocaine on Dec. 4 and Jan. 2 and with having crack cocaine on Jan. 9.

The indictment said he also had two 9mm handguns in his possession on Jan. 9 despite being barred from owning firearms because of a 2016 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine.

