YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed in federal court charging a man who once served prison time in a gang case with having a gun.

Ryan Davis, 32, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was issued Feb. 17 but remained sealed until Davis was arrested Thursday, according to federal court records.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker. An arraignment has not been set yet.

The indictment in the case accuses Davis of having a .45-caliber handgun March 8. The indictment is not more specific and an affidavit was not provided in court records.

Davis is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2009 conviction on a charge of attempted robbery and a 2011 charge in federal court on RICO charges relating to his time as a member of the LSP street gang on the South Side of Youngstown.

Davis was one of 23 people indicted in the case and he served a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty. Federal court records show he was sentenced to six months in prison in 2017 for violating the terms of his release in that case.

The Initials LSP stood for LaClede, Sherwood, Princeton and Parkview avenues.

Federal prosecutors said the gang was engaged in selling drugs and sometimes guns and they would protect their territory with violence. Most of them went to prison.

Gang members used the old social media site MySpace to extol the gang lifestyle, and they also performed rap songs about the gang and gang life.

Davis also served 18 months in prison after a 2019 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of domestic violence and intimidation of a victim or witness that were filed by Beaver Township Police.

